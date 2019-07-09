By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Caribbean spot?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Miss Ollie’s
Topping the list is Miss Ollie’s. Located at 901 Washington St. (between 10th and Ninth streets) in Jack London Square, the Caribbean spot is the highest-rated restaurant of its kind in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 618 reviews on Yelp.
2. La Perla
Glenview’s La Perla, located at 2020 MacArthur Blvd. (at Dimond Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Puerto Rican eatery 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews.
3. Suya African Caribbean Grill
Suya African Caribbean Grill, an African and Caribbean restaurant, is another go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1312 Broadway Ave. (between 13th Street and Frank H. Ogawa Plaza) to see for yourself.