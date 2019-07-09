By Hoodline
In this edition, a new breakfast and burger joint opens in the Tenderloin, a country-themed bar with a mechanical bull opens in the Marina and a Korean-inspired drinking den will soon become an Italian eatery in the Mission.
Openings
Tenderloin
Slingshot (422 Larkin St.)
There’s a new coffee/burger spot called Slingshot, Tablehopper reports. The eatery is owned by the Bandit Burgers folks at 638 Geary (near Leavenworth).
For breakfast, options such as breakfast burritos and bowls are available. For lunch, the new restaurant serves a selection including burgers, a chicken sando and hot pastrami sandwich, along with salads and sides such as “dirty dog fries”.
Andytown Roasters coffee is served all day, along with freshly squeezed orange juice, horchata and lemonade.
Marina
Westwood (2036 Lombard St.)
On July 4th, a country-themed bar opened in the Marina in the former Stock and Trade space. Replete with cowboy hats, a mechanical bull and a floor-to-ceiling American flag, the new bar serves an assortment of whiskies, cocktails and local wines and beers.
The kitchen is offering southern, Tex-Mex California fare such as Nashville chicken and animal-style nachos. Chef Jesus Dominquez told Eater SF that while customers may be coming in for the sheer entertainment of it all, they will be “surprised by the quality of food.”
Changes
Mission
Foxsister (3161 24th St.)
Changes are coming to the Mission’s Foxsister. According to Tablehopper, the Korean-inspired drinking den will soon become Great Gold, a “modern, American-Italian, wine-focused, neighborhood restaurant.” The new eatery, slated to open sometime in August, will offer Italian-American, red sauce-style classics.