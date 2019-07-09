LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday in Livermore and a 21-year-old man remains at large as the alleged shooting suspect, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting reported at 985 E. Stanley Blvd., the location of a Taco Bell restaurant.
They found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries, according to police. His name has not yet been released.
Investigators learned there was an argument between the victim and 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing, police said.
Officers with the department’s SWAT team served a search warrant on Tellez’s home early Tuesday morning but did not find him. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about his location should notify law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.