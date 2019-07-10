  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Namaste Dix, Paso Robles, Rashawna Bullock, San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo News

PASO ROBLES, San Luis Obispo County (CBS SF) – A child taken from San Luis Obispo County Wednesday morning, prompting an Amber Alert, has been found several hours later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that one-year-old Namaste Dix was located. Namaste’s mother, 23-year-old Rashawna Bullock, and Rashawna’s mother, 50-year-old Serbina Bullock, have been taken into custody.

CBS Los Angeles reported that child and suspects were found in the community of Lost Hills.

 

 

Sgt. Tod Rehner of the Paso Robles Police Department told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that Bullock brandished a knife about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday during a visit with her son and a Child Welfare Services worker at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

Amber Alert Namaste Dix Rawshawna Bullock

Amber Alert allegedly abducted child Namaste Dix and mother Rawshawna Bullock (CHP)

Rehner said Bullock, who was holding her son, demanded the child welfare worker’s cell phone. When he refused to hand it over, Bullock — who had driven herself to the visit — fled with Namaste in a car thought to have been driven by her mother.

Namaste’s condition was not immediately available.

The Amber Alert was issued in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Alameda Counties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s