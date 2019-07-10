PASO ROBLES, San Luis Obispo County (CBS SF) – A child taken from San Luis Obispo County Wednesday morning, prompting an Amber Alert, has been found several hours later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that one-year-old Namaste Dix was located. Namaste’s mother, 23-year-old Rashawna Bullock, and Rashawna’s mother, 50-year-old Serbina Bullock, have been taken into custody.

***This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child has been located and the suspects are in custody.*** https://t.co/5LyFdfjHDS — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

CBS Los Angeles reported that child and suspects were found in the community of Lost Hills.

#UPDATE 1-year-old Namaste Dix who was sought in Amber Alert is in care of deputies, suspects in custody https://t.co/Uc2Ro1fIg4 pic.twitter.com/UqT7ZsSCvC — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 10, 2019

Sgt. Tod Rehner of the Paso Robles Police Department told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that Bullock brandished a knife about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday during a visit with her son and a Child Welfare Services worker at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

Rehner said Bullock, who was holding her son, demanded the child welfare worker’s cell phone. When he refused to hand it over, Bullock — who had driven herself to the visit — fled with Namaste in a car thought to have been driven by her mother.

Namaste’s condition was not immediately available.

The Amber Alert was issued in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Alameda Counties.