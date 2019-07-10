WATCH LIVE:US Women's National Team Victory Parade In NYC At 6:30 a.m.
Filed Under:Bayview, Bayview Hunters Point, Fatal shooting, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One man has died and another suffered injuries considered life-threatening following a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jennings Street, police said. One man died at the scene and another was transported to a hospital.

No further information is immediately available.

Authorities on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 2100 block of Jennings Street in San Francisco's Bayview on July 9, 2019. (CBS)

Authorities on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 2100 block of Jennings Street in San Francisco’s Bayview on July 9, 2019. (CBS)

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s