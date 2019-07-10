Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One man has died and another suffered injuries considered life-threatening following a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jennings Street, police said. One man died at the scene and another was transported to a hospital.
No further information is immediately available.
