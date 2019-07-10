Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — An at-risk woman is missing from Fairfield Wednesday night and police are asking for help finding her, police said.
Diane Marie Erickson, 57, was last seen at 10 p.m. June 29 leaving North Bay Medical Center. Erickson was reported missing July 10.
Erickson has a diagnosed mental health condition that she takes medication for and she does not have that medication. Police said she is known to spend time in Vallejo and Fairfield.
Anyone with information about Erickson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300, option 8.
