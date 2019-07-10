OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Oakland police officer was recovering from his injuries Wednesday after an fleeing, armed suspect slammed into his SUV as he investigated an unrelated accident, authorities said.
Officer Johnna Watson said the incident began around 8:46 p.m. in the 700 block of 98th Ave. Officers were called to investigate a crash of a car into Grace Baptist Church at 705 98th Avenue. The church sustained significant damage and three people were injured.
While the unidentified officer was setting up traffic control near the church crash scene, a driver was involved in a hit and run of another vehicle several blocks away. As the driver sped away from the scene, he rammed his car into the officer’s SUV.
A 40-year-old Hayward man was taken into custody and a stolen gun inside his vehicle.
The injured officer — who was in the SUV — was taken to the hospital for treatment as were the three people from church crash. The officer was released after receiving treatment. The condition of the other three was not known.
Both incidents remain under investigation.