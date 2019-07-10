  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crete, Greece, Missing, Oakland, Oakland news, Suzanne Eaton

ATHENS, Greece (CBS / AP) — A state coroner on the Greek island of Crete who examined the body of a woman believed to be of a missing scientist from Oakland said she had died as a result of a “criminal act.”

Antonis Papadomanolakis told The Associated Press Wednesday that final confirmation was still needed to confirm the identity of the body found Monday outside the port city of Chania, but he added it was highly likely it was Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, who was reported missing last week.

“The only thing we can say is that the (death) resulted from a criminal act,” the coroner said. “We can’t give out any other details because there is an ongoing police investigation.”

Eaton, who was born and raised in Oakland worked at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, had been attending a conference in Crete.

In this undated photo provided by her family, showing Suzanne Eaton. (AP Photo)

In this undated photo provided by her family, showing Suzanne Eaton. (AP Photo)

The police said officers from Athens including homicide detectives had traveled to the island to head the investigation.

Papadomanolakis said he believed the woman died around the time she was last seen, on July 2.

Authorities had launched a major search for Eaton in rural areas near Chania, helped by members of her family and fire service rescuers from Athens.

“We showed respect for her remains which were found in a tunnel,” Fire Service rescue team leader Nikolaos Papaleonidas said.

“The recovery operation was not difficult but it followed an extensive search effort. The tunnel was about 100 meters (yards) from a rural road.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s