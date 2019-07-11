Comments
Rescued heron chicks are cared for at International Bird Rescue in Fairfield. Over a dozen baby herons and egrets were rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland. (International Bird Rescue via AP)
FAIRFIELD (AP) — Sixteen baby herons and egrets have been rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland, hurling them from their nests to the pavement.
International Bird Rescue says it got a call Wednesday after a ficus tree that was serving as a rookery split in half and partially fell.
Rescuers took the snowy egrets and black-crowned night herons to the group’s rescue center in Fairfield.
Some of the chicks are only days old.
© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed