  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animals, Egrets, Herons, International Bird Rescue, Wildlife
Rescued heron chicks are cared for at International Bird Rescue in Fairfield. Over a dozen baby herons and egrets were rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland. (International Bird Rescue via AP)

FAIRFIELD (AP) — Sixteen baby herons and egrets have been rescued after their tree collapsed in Oakland, hurling them from their nests to the pavement.

International Bird Rescue says it got a call Wednesday after a ficus tree that was serving as a rookery split in half and partially fell.

Rescuers took the snowy egrets and black-crowned night herons to the group’s rescue center in Fairfield.

Some of the chicks are only days old.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s