HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Sightings of great white sharks off the coast of Half Moon Bay have prompted an alert from the sheriff’s office.

The San Mateo County Alert System notified of great white sightings from Pillar Point Harbor to the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay.

The sheriff’s office tweeted, “Multiple pilots flying over the San Mateo County coast have spotted great white sharks in the water today. If visiting the area please use caution.”

Great White Sharks seen in #HalfMoonBay.

Multiple pilots flying over the San Mateo County coast have spotted great white sharks in the water today. If visiting the area please use caution. ⚠️ Please refer any further questions to @CAStateParks or @PillarPointHMB image:Surfline pic.twitter.com/wTeGDwYCxm — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) July 11, 2019

No other information was immediately available.