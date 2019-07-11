



SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS / AP) — A police chief on California’s Central Coast says she left her gun in a restaurant restroom and it was immediately stolen.

San Luis Obispo Chief Deanna Cantrell revealed her mistake in a video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

“I talk about transparency and a relationship that’s built on trust with our community. So I also want to make sure that I practice what I believe. Therefore, I think you should hear this from me,” Cantrell said at the beginning of the video.

Cantrell says within minutes she realized what she’d done and returned to the restroom, but the firearm was gone.

She reviewed restaurant security video and saw that three people had used the restroom. The first was a man who immediately left without ordering food. The other two were still in the restaurant and said they did not see the gun.

Cantrell apologized for her carelessness, saying her actions were irresponsible and dangerous and she expects to be held accountable.

“I was complacent, and that’s something you can never be with a firearm. I expect more from myself, as a person and especially a police officer that has carried a firearm for 25 years,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell says she’s grateful that a child didn’t find the gun.

