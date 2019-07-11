  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:App, Outage, San Francisco, Social Media, Twitter


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Twitter users were reporting that the social media service’s website and app were not working Thursday afternoon.

Users who refreshed the Twitter web page after being unable to post tweets saw the “Something is technically wrong” message at the top of the page shortly before noon.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, showed Twitter started having issues at about 11:46 a.m. PST. Users across the globe were reporting that the site and app weren’t functioning.

CNET reported that Twitter’s status page confirmed the social media platform is investigating issues with accessing the service.

The website Outage.Report was also tracking issues on a global scale.

The outage comes just over a week after an hours-long outage that impacted Facebook as well as the company’s properties Instagram and WhatsApp.

Back in March, Facebook experienced the biggest outage in its history, which also impacted millions of users worldwide. In that outage, the social media giant said it was due to a “server configuration change” and not a cyber attack.

 

