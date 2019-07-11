SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were in custody and a third remained at large early Thursday after a wild chase that included a high-speed pursuit through the departure lane at San Jose Mineta Airport’s Terminal A, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle began around midnight on Tully Road near Senter Road. The driver failed to respond to the ensuing officers and the chase went onto Highway 87 with California Highway Patrol going the pursuit.
Authorities said speed topped 100 mph on the freeway and then in a wild attempt to elude the officers, the driver took the off-ramp to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and sped through the departure lane at speeds of 50-60 mph.
As surprised pedestrians looked on, the car soared over a speed bump and bottomed out in a cascade of sparks. There were no injuries to anyone at the airport which was in the overnight lull in flights.
The chase continued and ended when the vehicle crashed near De Rose Way and Southwest Expressway. The 18-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody. A third suspect fled the scene and remained at large.