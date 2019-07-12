OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland officials were demanding an explanation from the FBI Friday as to why a semi-automatic rifle, a magazine and jacket with ofﬁcial FBI markings were left unsecured in a car in East Oakland.

The items were taken from an FBI special agent’s vehicle by an unknown suspect or suspects at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Hegenburger Shopping Center located at 8459 Edgewater Drive in Oakland.

“Leaving guns unsecured in unattended vehicles creates a serious danger and risk to the public and should not be allowed,” said Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan in a statement. “We made it clear that it is unacceptable to put our communities at risk of gun violence.”

“As many horrible murders were committed, like that of local muralist Antonio Ramos whose murder was committed with a gun stolen from a Federal agency, with a firearm stolen from unattended vehicles it is not okay to leave guns where they can easily fall into hands of criminals,” she added. “This current gun and accessory theft is an unacceptable problem and pattern and Oakland deserves answers as to why our Federal agencies are continuing to disobey our laws.”

The FBI’s San Francisco Division has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the items.

The firearm was a Colt M-4 semi-automatic riﬂe with a magazine loaded with .45 caliber ammunition. The jacket was an ofﬁcial FBI raid jacket

The FBI is working with the Oakland Police Department to investigate the theft and recover the items in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the weapons should immediately call the FBI San Francisco Field Ofﬁce at 415-553-7400 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.