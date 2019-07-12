SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — School may be out for the summer for children in San Francisco, but five penguin chicks at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens just started their classes.
The 2-month-old Magellanic penguins are currently attending “fish school” to learn the basics of being a zoo penguin, according to a news release from the zoo.
The young penguins will learn how to eat whole fish, swim and become socialized with their caretakers.
Starting Friday, the public can help name the five penguins. Zoo attendees can participate in the 3:30 p.m. daily penguin feeding and, for $5 donation, can contribute their favorite name. The donation benefits penguin conservation.
According to the zoo’s website, the San Francisco Zoo has the largest and most successful breeding colony of Magellanic penguins in captivity, having fledged approximately 205 chicks since 1985.