Filed Under:Caltrain, Caltrain Fatality, Killed by Caltrain, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A person was struck and killed by a train Friday evening in San Bruno, Caltrain officials said.

Northbound train No. 381 hit a person at 6:35 p.m. on the tracks near Scott Street. All trains were stopped in the area and emergency personnel responded.

Caltrain officials said about 210 people were on the train and no one reported being injured.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

