SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A collision involving a Muni T-Third light rail car and a vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District has left an adult and two children trapped in the car Friday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.

The SF Muni Twitter account posted about the accident at 3rd and Williams shortly after 2 p.m.

ATTN: IB #TThird delayed near Third and Williams due to a Muni involved collision. IB T trains switching back at Evans. Bus shuttles to support service. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 12, 2019

San Francisco Fire confirmed that three people, an adult and two children, were stuck in the vehicle but had not suffered serious injuries.

COLLISION @sfmta_muni rail CAR AT 3RD/WILLIAMS 1 ADULT 2 CHILDREN IN CAR. 3 VICTIMS ALL STABLE 14:08 EXPECT DELAYS AVOID AREA MEDIA QUESTIONS TO @SFPD AND @sfmta_muni PLEASE pic.twitter.com/taC8hqgz4N — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) July 12, 2019

Officials confirmed that the crash had been cleared at approximately 2:49 p.m. with regular service on the T-Third line resuming.