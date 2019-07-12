Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A collision involving a Muni T-Third light rail car and a vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District has left an adult and two children trapped in the car Friday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.
The SF Muni Twitter account posted about the accident at 3rd and Williams shortly after 2 p.m.
San Francisco Fire confirmed that three people, an adult and two children, were stuck in the vehicle but had not suffered serious injuries.
Officials confirmed that the crash had been cleared at approximately 2:49 p.m. with regular service on the T-Third line resuming.