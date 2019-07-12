Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a homicide in East San Jose on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
At 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, police were called out to the Evergreen neighborhood on the 3200 block of Montecito Drive, not far from Chaboya Middle School and Montgomery Hill Park.
Police confirmed that the call had become a homicide investigation at a home at about 1:30 p.m.
No additional details have been provided, but ground video and aerial video from Chopper 5 showed at least a dozen San Jose police units at the scene.
KPIX 5 has a reporter at the location and will provide updates as they are made available.