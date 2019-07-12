



HALF MOON BAY (KPIX 5) — With a warm weekend ahead, the Harbor Patrol in Half Moon Bay on Friday was urging beach goers, surfers, swimmers and kayakers to be aware of their surroundings after shark sightings.

Multiple pilots reported seeing several sharks in the water South of Pillar Point Harbor earlier this week.

“You should look around and see if there are seals and sea lions frolicking. If you see an injured seal or sea lion, that might be an indication that there’s a predator in the area,” said Officer Cary Smith.

Officer Smith says while shark sightings have become more common in recent years, shark attacks remain exceedingly rare.

But beachgoer Nancy Bana who brought her grandchildren to the coast says she’s not taking any chances.

“Even if they were bigger, I don’t think I would go into the open ocean after hearing that there’s Great White Sharks. That’s very scary to me,” Bana said.

The San Mateo County Alert System notified of great white sightings from Pillar Point Harbor to the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay.

The sign posted at Francis Beach carried an ominous warning: “Advisory, shark sighted. Enter at your own risk.”

But there was no shortage of walking along the surfline Friday or wading out into deeper waters.

At the nearby harbor, fishermen say they understand they share the oceans with these great predators.

“We’ve landed a salmon and the shark sees a fish in distress and comes after it because it’s easy prey. One time, I’ve had a shark grab a fish right at the back of the boat when I was about to land it. But other than that, we don’t see sharks all that often, said fisherman Robert Kraencke.

The Harbor Patrol says they simply want beach goers to be informed.

If you’re knee deep in the water, you’re not going to get bit by a shark,” Officer Smith said.