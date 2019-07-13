  • KPIX 5On Air

MORAGA (CBS SF) — An elderly driver was apparently trying to park Saturday afternoon in Moraga when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, sending his van into a CVS Pharmacy, police said.

The vehicle crashed into the front of the CVS store at 580 Moraga Road shortly before 1 p.m.

A van that crashed into the CVS pharmacy in Moraga July 13, 2019 is towed away.

Multiple people inside the store suffered minor injuries and one person needed to be hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries, officials said.

The driver and a passenger in the van weren’t injured.

Police said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol caused the wreck.

The driver was cooperating with police.

