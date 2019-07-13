



MORAGA (CBS SF) — An elderly driver was apparently trying to park Saturday afternoon in Moraga when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, sending his van into a CVS Pharmacy, police said.

The vehicle crashed into the front of the CVS store at 580 Moraga Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Multiple people inside the store suffered minor injuries and one person needed to be hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries, officials said.

The driver and a passenger in the van weren’t injured.

Police said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol caused the wreck.

The driver was cooperating with police.

