SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An 84-year-old man died Friday morning after someone broke into a San Jose home, police said Saturday.

The burglary was reported about 9:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 3200 block of Montecito Drive and when officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle leaving the area.

They tried to stop the car and briefly pursued it but called the chase off due to safety reasons, police said.

Aerial view of police investigating a homicide on Montecito Dr. in San Jose July 12, 2019. (CBS)

Inside the home on Montecito Drive, officers found an 84-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

The home showed signs of forced entry and San Jose police detectives are working to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The death is San Jose’s 20th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective James Cerniglia of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

