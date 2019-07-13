  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Concord, Concord police, Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Motel 6


CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened late Friday at a Motel 6 in Concord.

Officers were called to the motel on Clayton Road about 11:15 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Motel 6 in Concord

Motel 6 in Concord. (Google Street View)

The victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he died, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

