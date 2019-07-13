Comments
CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened late Friday at a Motel 6 in Concord.
Officers were called to the motel on Clayton Road about 11:15 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he died, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed