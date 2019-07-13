SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition late Saturday afternoon after he was rescued from the water at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media.

Personnel from the National Park Service Ocean Rescue unit and the SFFD’s Surf Rescue responded to Ocean Beach near the San Francisco Zoo at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told firefighters the man was underwater for two minutes.

He was revived with CPR and other treatment.

Crews used ropes to hoist him up the rocky incline.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night, the SFFD said.

Ocean Beach is dangerous on any day, and at the moment the surf is pretty rough,” said Battalion Chief Alison Yee. “If in doubt, talk to the beach patrol who are always patrolling out here and they can let you know if it’s safe to go in or not.”

No other information was immediately available Saturday night.

