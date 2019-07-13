  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Concord, Concord News, Shooting, Six Flags, Water Park


CONCORD (CBS SF) – A man was shot outside a water park in the East Bay, according to Concord police.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, in Concord, located at 1950 Waterworld Parkway.

Police investigate a shooting in the parking lot outside 6 Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord. (CBS)

At least a dozen police officers, Concord Fire Department emergency personnel, and other first responders gathered in roped off part of the parking lot.

Police said the victim suffered only minor injuries.

He was taken in an ambulance to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, and is expected be released soon.

So far, there have been no arrests.

