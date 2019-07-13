  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMBIG3 Basketball
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda Police, Crime, Firecracker, Shoplifting


ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police are searching for two people suspected of exploding a firecracker inside a busy Safeway store on Thursday in order to steal a shopping cart loaded with groceries.

The explosion and theft happened about noon Thursday at the Safeway store in Alameda South Shore Center, police said.

A male suspect threw the firecracker in the store’s refrigerated beer section, creating a diversion that allowed a female suspect to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries, according to police.

The store was shut down and the explosion scared several people, police said.

Surveillance images of suspected Safeway store shoplifters. (Via Alameda Police)

The male suspect is described as white, age 25-35 with short hair, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with “Snap On” written in red lettering, blue jeans, and black sunglasses on his head.

The female suspect is described as white, with bright red hair and a neon yellow hair clip. She is between 25 and 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspects were associated with a silver, compact SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact Officer Lorensen or Detective DiGiusto at (510) 337-8340.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s