



ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police are searching for two people suspected of exploding a firecracker inside a busy Safeway store on Thursday in order to steal a shopping cart loaded with groceries.

The explosion and theft happened about noon Thursday at the Safeway store in Alameda South Shore Center, police said.

A male suspect threw the firecracker in the store’s refrigerated beer section, creating a diversion that allowed a female suspect to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries, according to police.

The store was shut down and the explosion scared several people, police said.

The male suspect is described as white, age 25-35 with short hair, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with “Snap On” written in red lettering, blue jeans, and black sunglasses on his head.

The female suspect is described as white, with bright red hair and a neon yellow hair clip. She is between 25 and 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspects were associated with a silver, compact SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact Officer Lorensen or Detective DiGiusto at (510) 337-8340.

