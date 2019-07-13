  • KPIX 5On Air

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A suspected arsonist set two fires early Saturday in an Alameda neighborhood, destroying a playground and putting local residents on edge.

Alameda firefighters said they responded to call at 1:51 a.m. of a garbage can fire in Woodstock Park in 300 block of Cypress Ave. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that caused minimal damage.

At 3:39 a.m., firefighters received a second call reporting the playground was on fire at the park. Arriving firefighters discovered the playground equipment completely engulfed in flames.

Again, the fire was quickly extinguished but not before the play structure and rubberized turf were severely damaged. Fortunately, the blaze did not damage any of the surrounding homes.

A fire investigator believes that both fires were intentionally set and were under investigation by Alameda fire and Alameda police.

