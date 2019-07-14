SEASIDE (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a gang-related May 21 killing in Seaside, just northeast of Monterey, the Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team said Sunday.
Carlmari Burgos, 19, of Seaside and Nakeshlon Wills, 21, of nearby Marina, were both arrested at a house in the 100 block of Lewis Street in Gilroy by police in that city, PRVNT Lt. Ethan Andrews said in a news release.
Burgos and Wills have both been arrested on suspicion of murder, criminal gang conspiracy and felony street gang acts in the May 21 death of Tremain Calloway, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds while driving in the area of 1500 Yosemite St.
Burgos and Wills each was booked into the Monterey County Jail in lieu of $3,030,000 bail.
The Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team continues to investigate. Anyone with information relevant to this case is urged to call (831) 646-6926 or to remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at (831) 646-3840.
