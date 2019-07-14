Comments
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Five vehicles were seriously damaged Sunday afternoon in a fire outside a light-industrial building in unincorporated Martinez, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at 3450 Pacheco Blvd., across the street from the Shell Martinez refinery. County Fire Marshal Chris Bachman said late Sunday afternoon it wasn’t known how the fire started.
Firefighters had the blaze out quickly enough so that it didn’t spread to nearby automotive-business buildings, Bachman added.
There were no injuries.
