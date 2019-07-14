OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One apartment unit was destroyed and three others damaged in a fire Sunday night at 13th Avenue and International Boulevard, the Oakland Fire Department reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of late Sunday night, said Battalion Chief Tracey Chin of the Oakland Fire Department. Chin said a citizen appeared at the fire station about a block

from that intersection at 7 p.m. Sunday alerting firefighters of the blaze.

The fire was limited to a four-room “added-on section” of an apartment building at 1309 International Ave. (though the addition itself is listed as 1242 13th Ave., Chin said).

Twenty-seven Oakland firefighters responded to the fire, which was under control by about 7:30 p.m., Chin said. No one was injured, she said, and it was unclear how many people the fire displaced, in part because no one was in the building when firefighters arrived.

#youroaklandfirefighters from 4E and 2T taking up after the quickly controlled apt fire- 1300blk Int’l blvd. pic.twitter.com/QMLSXjo3fs — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 15, 2019

Three of the four units suffered mainly smoke damage, Chin said.

