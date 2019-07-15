SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Prolific kicker Robbie Gould, who threatened not to play for San Francisco and demanded a trade to Chicago, has reached an agreement on a new 4-year deal with the 49ers, the team announced Monday.

San Francisco had placed the franchise tag on Gould, keeping him locked up for the 2019 season for a price tag of about $5 million, but the veteran was vocal with his desire to return to Chicago.

In a turn of events, 49ers’ franchise kicker Robbie Gould has pulled his contract proposals that he sent to San Francisco and told the team he will not negotiate or sign a long-term deal with them, and he would like to be traded, Gould said Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2019

Apparently all that changed as his new deal will keep him in the Bay Area through the 2022 season. Terms of the deal were not released.

“Over the years, Robbie has established himself as one of the best at his position in the NFL, which is precisely why we were so committed to working out a new contract with him,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this deal come to fruition.”

“We are very happy to start off the year on the right foot with this agreement in place so that Robbie can get back with his teammates and focus on making the most out of the upcoming season.”

Gould originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 10, 2017.

In his two seasons with San Francisco, Gould has connected on 72 of 75 field goal attempts (96.0 percent) and 55 of 59 extra point attempts (93.2 percent) for 271 total points. His 72 made field goals and 96.0 field goal percentage over the past two years ranks first in the NFL over that time span.

Additionally, Gould’s 96.0 field goal percentage ranks as the second-highest in NFL history over a two-year span (minimum 32 attempts). He also holds the highest field goal percentage in a two-year span in NFL history, making 96.1 percent of his field goal attempts from 2016-17.

Gould’s 271 total points from 2017-18 are the second-most in a two-year span in franchise history (K David Akers – 297 from 2011-12). He also set the franchise record after making 33 consecutive field goal attempts from 2017-18.

In 2018, Gould set the franchise single-season record as he connected on a career-high 97.1 percent (33 of 34) of his field goal attempts (minimum 16 attempts), while also making 27 of 29 PATs. He was the named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December and was a two-time recipient of the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award (Week 2 & Week 15).