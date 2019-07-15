Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fast-moving brush fire was burning in the foothills of East San Jose Monday morning, prompting an air and ground response from Cal Fire.
The fire had reached a third alarm as of 11:30 a.m. and was burning near the intersection of Aborn Road and Gurdwara Ave. in the Evergreen neighborhood, west of Joseph D. Grant County Park.
At least two structures were in flames and Cal Fire said at least 40 acres have burned. Many homes are in the area of the fire. Smoke from the fire is visible miles away.
This is a breaking news update, check back for more information as it is obtained.