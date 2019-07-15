  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Crash, Fatal crash, Interstate 80, Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – At least one person has died and two lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 are currently blocked due to a traffic collision early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported around 5:05 a.m. on the freeway just west of El Portal Drive and is blocking the No. 3 and 4 lanes.

There is no estimated time of reopening. No further information is immediately available.

Chopper 5 over a fatal crash near El Portal Drive and Interstate 80 in Richmond on July 15, 2019. (CBS)

