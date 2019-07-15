SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/AP) — A 40-year-old Sonoma County man, who confessed to killing two engaged camp counselors as they camped on Jenner Beach in 2004 and his brother in 2017, was sentenced Monday to three life terms without parole.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge sentenced Shaun Michael Gallon after 2 1/2-hour hearing filled with emotional speeches by the family members of his victims including Lindsay Cutshall’s mother, who brought the wedding dress her daughter was to wear to the courtroom.

LaForge also added more than 94 years to Gallon’s sentence more for other crimes.

Gallon, 40, of Forestville admitted to the slayings of Cutshall, 22, of Ohio and Jason Allen, 26, of Michigan on Aug. 18, 2004, his 36-year-old brother Shamus’ killing in the family’s home in Forestville on March 24, 2017 and the attempted slaying of John Robles, of Monte Rio in Guerneville on June 10, 2004.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on May 5, 2017, announced Gallon’s arrest for the slayings of the engaged Midwest couple who were shot in their sleeping bags on Fish Head Beach in Jenner.

The couple was on a three-day sightseeing trip to Northern California and had been white water rafting at a Christian camp in El Dorado County. Their killing was under investigation for 13 years.

The cold case investigation took a turn when Gallon was questioned about the twin slaying after he was arrested for his brother’s murder, the sheriff’s office said in 2017. Gallon reportedly gave information only Cutshall’s and Allen’s killer would have known, according to the sheriff’s office.

