FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police advise that North Texas Street is closed in both directions between Oak and Wisconsin streets due to a major injury collision that happened about 7:45 p.m.
The closure is expected to last about three hours police said, noting that detours around the area are available, but the area should be avoided if possible.
The Fairfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating due to the serious nature of the injuries, police said.
