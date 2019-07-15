  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car crash, Fairfield News, Injury collision, Major Car Crash, North Texas Road

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police advise that North Texas Street is closed in both directions between Oak and Wisconsin streets due to a major injury collision that happened about 7:45 p.m.

The closure is expected to last about three hours police said, noting that detours around the area are available, but the area should be avoided if possible.

The Fairfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating due to the serious nature of the injuries, police said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s