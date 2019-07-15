MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reports that the earthquake struck at 1:46 p.m., with the epicenter about 10 miles north of Morgan Hill.
Visitors to the USGS website from throughout the South Bay reported feeling light shaking.
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
Map of magnitude 3.5 earthquake that struck near Morgan Hill on July 15, 2019. (USGS)
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
