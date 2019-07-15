Filed Under:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, Racist Tweets, Resolution


WASHINGTON (CBS News) — As fallout continues from President Trump’s tweets telling a group of Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking to counter the president’s comments legislatively by introducing a resolution to officially condemn Mr. Trump’s remarks.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Monday, Pelosi wrote that Mr. Trump “went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about Members of Congress.” Mr. Trump targeted freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar in his series of tweets on Sunday.

“Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks,” she urged.

