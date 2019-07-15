ATHENS, Greece (CBS SF/AP/CNN) — A Greek man has been detained for questioning in the killing of an American scientist, who grew up in Oakland, on the island of Crete, authorities said Monday.

Crete authorities said the 27-year-old man was one of 10 people interviewed over the weekend for the investigation of Suzanne Eaton’s slaying.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July 2. Her body was found a week ago. A coroner has said her death resulted from a criminal act but not provided details.

She was born and raised in Oakland, but worked at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, and had been attending a conference in Crete.

The police said officers from Athens including homicide detectives had traveled to the island to head the investigation.

Meanwhile, the institute offered its condolences to Eaton’s family.

“We will remember forever the extraordinary scientist so caring and devoted to her family and friends and so beloved by us all,” the statement said. “We remain in disbelief of this shocking and awful tragedy.”

Hans Müller-Steinhagen, university rector, said in a statement, “We have lost an immensely renowned scientist and a truly outstanding human being.”

Local authorities “have not yet completed their investigation regarding the events that may have transpired” on the afternoon Eaton went missing, the institute said in an earlier statement.

“We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event,” it added. “Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all.”

Eaton was the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman and mother of two sons, Max and Luke, according to the institute.

A post on the Facebook page set up by her family — called “Searching for Suzanne” — said: “We cannot comment on anything at this time, but I will post a message here when the time is appropriate.”

Eaton usually ran for 30 minutes every day and was a regular face at the conference, according to the Facebook page. Her family believe she went missing during a run within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of the academy complex.