HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Emergency units have responded to a helicopter crash at the Hayward Airport Monday afternoon that left at least two people seriously injured, according to fire officials.
The Hayward Fire Department confirmed that two people were being transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
The FAA confirmed that a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances at around 2:30 p.m. on the left side of Runway 28L at Hayward Executive Airport.
Chopper 5 footage of the scene showed a helicopter that appeared to be on its side. Several Hayward police and fire units were on the scene.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate.
