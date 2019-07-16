(CBS/AP) — HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season. The bloodthirsty saga’s total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by “NYPD Blue” in 1994.The showing by “Game of Thrones” led HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from its longtime Emmy dominance.Last year’s best comedy series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” led the pack with 20 bids, including for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan.

“The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. The host has yet to be announced.

LIST OF NOMINEES

Comedy Series

“Barry”; “Fleabag”; “The Good Place”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Russian Doll”; “Schitt’s Creek”; “Veep.”

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”; “Bodyguard”; “Game of Thrones”; “Killing Eve”; “Ozark”; “Pose”; “Succession”; “This is Us.”

Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”; Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”; Chris Sullivan, “This is Us.”

Actress, Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”; Mandy Moore, “This Is Us.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”; Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”; Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”; Maisie Williams “Game of Thrones.”

Actress, Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag;” Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me;” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Stephen Root, “Barry”; Henry winkler, “Barry”; Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tony Hale, “Veep.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”; Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”; Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”; Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Anna Chlumsky, “Veep.”

Limited Series

“Chernobyl”; “Escape at Dannemora”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “When They See Us”; “Sharp Objects.”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”; Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”; Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”; Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”; John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”; Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us.”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”; Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”; Joey King, “The Act”; Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”; Patricia Clarkson “Sharp Objects”; Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”; Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl.”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”; John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”; Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”; Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”; Peter MacNicol, “Veep.”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”; Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”; Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”; Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”; Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”; Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”; Kumail Nanjiani “The Twilight Zone”; Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”; Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”; Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”; Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones.”

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”; “Brexit”; “Deadwood”; “King Lear”; “My Dinner with Herve.”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Late Show with James Corden”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”; “Documentary Now!”; “Drunk History”; “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”; “Saturday Night Live'” “Who Is America?”

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”; “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”; “Queer Eye”; “Shark Tank”; “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”; “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way”; “Deadliest Catch”; “Life Below Zero”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”; “Somebody Feed Phil”; “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.”

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”; “American Ninja Warrior”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Voice”; “Nailed It.”

