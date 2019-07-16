OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The East Bay’s legendary Flint’s Barbecue is coming back August 4. There will be ribs, chicken, sides, and hopefully, those links… ahhh… those links.
But before your mouth starts watering at the thought, be warned. The relaunch, announced on Eventbrite, has already sold out.
Soon after the family announced the August pop-up event, promising the “same family recipe same great taste,” tickets were gobbled up faster than you can say ‘barbecue.’
“We will be honoring the last living original owner’s Margaret Flintroy. There will also be a live DJ for this event and much more! We’re BAAAAAACK!” said the Eventbrite invitation.
Flint’s pop-up event is happening at St. Patrick’s Church, on Peralta Street, in Oakland, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The granddaughter of the original owners, Christal Joy Martin told the East Bay Express, future plans include a Flint’s food truck and another brick-and-mortar restaurant.
