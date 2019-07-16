SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man pulled over for speeding on Sunday was arrested for driving under the influence when a test showed a blood alcohol level exceeding .08 percent, South San Francisco police said, noting that he already had at least seven prior DUI convictions on his record.
Orlando Barrios DeLeon, 43, of Daly City, was going 62 mph in a 40 mph zone when he was stopped on Hillside Boulevard at Holly Avenue as part of a special speed enforcement traffic detail.
DeLeon had a suspended driver’s license and an open beer in his car, police said, and a test determined he was under the influence.
A records check revealed DeLeon had at least seven prior DUI convictions, with four resulting in state prison sentences.
He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol level over .08 percent, felony DUI with prior felony convictions and driving with a suspended license, as well as enhancement for driving at an excessive speed while under the influence.
