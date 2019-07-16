Comments
STANFORD (CBS SF) – Police at Stanford University on Tuesday night were investigating the discovery of a noose on campus.
A student tweeted a photo after discovering the noose hanging from a tree branch on the way to her dorm.
She said it took campus police over an hour to respond.
The incident is being treated as suspicious, but the school’s public safety department told KPIX 5 it may be re-classified as a hate crime.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Stanford said, “Our community values affirm the dignity of all peoples and call upon us to strive for a just community in which discrimination and hate have no presence.”
