SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A fundraiser for the president, hosted at a posh Nob Hill residence, starred the president’s own son.

Donald Trump Jr. attended the event with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former first lady of San Francisco when she was married to then-mayor (now-Governor) Gavin Newsom.

“It’s wonderful to be back in San Francisco,” Guilfoyle said.

They both spoke at the fundraiser hosted by prominent San Francisco socialite Dede Wilsey at the California Street residence of Carole McNeil. Attendees said there were about 50 or so people in the room.

After the event, Trump Jr. did not stop to talk to reporters.

Donors were asked what they thought about President Trump’s recent remarks telling members of Congress to go back their home countries, statements that have roundly been criticized for being racist.

“I think it’s a controversy not worth discussing,” said Gregory Mendez. “I think people who are deeply critical of this great nation should think about why they are in this nation.”

“What he said was, ‘Go back and fix your country and then come back and tell us how you did it,'” said Joan Leone, the president of the Republican Women of San Francisco organization.

“We support Donald Trump. We want him to be elected again. Nobody’s perfect!”

There were no protesters outside the fundraiser, likely because the location of the fundraiser was kept secret from the public.