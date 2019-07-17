Filed Under:BART, BART Delays, Dublin, Dublin-Pleasanton, Pleasanton

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – BART riders on the Dublin-Pleasanton line experienced major delays Wednesday morning after multiple trains did not show up.

Commuters at the Dublin-Pleasanton station took to social media around 7:30 a.m., noting that trains did not show up for at least half an hour and that the platform became very crowded.

Riders said a train eventually showed up before 8 a.m., but was packed.

According to an announcement aboard the train that eventually showed up at Dublin/Pleasanton, the delay was due to an equipment failure on a prior train, but a BART spokesperson told KPIX 5 that there were no equipment problems.

Normally, four trains depart from the Dublin-Pleasanton station during the 7 a.m. hour, according to the BART website.

