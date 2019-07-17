DUBLIN (CBS SF) – BART riders on the Dublin-Pleasanton line experienced major delays Wednesday morning after multiple trains did not show up.

Commuters at the Dublin-Pleasanton station took to social media around 7:30 a.m., noting that trains did not show up for at least half an hour and that the platform became very crowded.

@SFBART The last 2 trains to SF-DalyCity decided to not turn up at Dublin Pleasanton station. No space left on the platform. Oh wait….you can’t care less. pic.twitter.com/6NfmwkRbw8 — Shesh Kondi (@sheshzilla) July 17, 2019

Major @SFBART delays at Dublin. Should have been two trains here by now. No more room on the platform. pic.twitter.com/49kE4ecKII — The Meek (@TheMeek10) July 17, 2019

Riders said a train eventually showed up before 8 a.m., but was packed.

Well @SFBART sends a 9 car train 25 minutes late and it’s not even close to getting everyone on from Dublin. pic.twitter.com/eG0gm5dXND — The Meek (@TheMeek10) July 17, 2019

According to an announcement aboard the train that eventually showed up at Dublin/Pleasanton, the delay was due to an equipment failure on a prior train, but a BART spokesperson told KPIX 5 that there were no equipment problems.

Normally, four trains depart from the Dublin-Pleasanton station during the 7 a.m. hour, according to the BART website.