DUBLIN (CBS SF) – BART riders on the Dublin-Pleasanton line experienced major delays Wednesday morning after multiple trains did not show up.
Commuters at the Dublin-Pleasanton station took to social media around 7:30 a.m., noting that trains did not show up for at least half an hour and that the platform became very crowded.
@SFBART The last 2 trains to SF-DalyCity decided to not turn up at Dublin Pleasanton station. No space left on the platform. Oh wait….you can’t care less. pic.twitter.com/6NfmwkRbw8
— Shesh Kondi (@sheshzilla) July 17, 2019
Major @SFBART delays at Dublin. Should have been two trains here by now. No more room on the platform. pic.twitter.com/49kE4ecKII
— The Meek (@TheMeek10) July 17, 2019
@SFBART #Bart No bart trains in the past 20 mins!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RUo42s4Eb7
— Cindie (@Citypinay) July 17, 2019
Riders said a train eventually showed up before 8 a.m., but was packed.
Well @SFBART sends a 9 car train 25 minutes late and it’s not even close to getting everyone on from Dublin. pic.twitter.com/eG0gm5dXND
— The Meek (@TheMeek10) July 17, 2019
According to an announcement aboard the train that eventually showed up at Dublin/Pleasanton, the delay was due to an equipment failure on a prior train, but a BART spokesperson told KPIX 5 that there were no equipment problems.
Normally, four trains depart from the Dublin-Pleasanton station during the 7 a.m. hour, according to the BART website.
