Filed Under:Fatal crash, Interstate 580, Richmond, Richmond News

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A woman was struck and killed on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported around 5:43 a.m. at Cutting Boulevard. Following the collision, all eastbound lanes were being diverted off the freeway at Harbor Way.

As of 7:50 a.m., all lanes were reopened, the CHP told KPIX 5.

No further information is immediately available.

Chopper 5 over the scene after a woman was fatally struck on Interstate 580 near Cutting Blvd. in Richmond on July 17, 2019. (CBS)

Chopper 5 over the scene after a woman was fatally struck on Interstate 580 near Cutting Blvd. in Richmond on July 17, 2019. (CBS)

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments