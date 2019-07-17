Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A woman was struck and killed on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported around 5:43 a.m. at Cutting Boulevard. Following the collision, all eastbound lanes were being diverted off the freeway at Harbor Way.
As of 7:50 a.m., all lanes were reopened, the CHP told KPIX 5.
No further information is immediately available.
