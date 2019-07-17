  • KPIX 5On Air

PINOLE (CBS SF) — East Bay Regional Park District police are searching for two herding puppies that were stolen near Dotson Family Marsh at Point Pinole Regional Shoreline, the department said on social media Wednesday.

The puppies were stolen from their owner on the morning of July 8, between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., police said. The two puppies are black and white Border Collies that are about five to eight weeks old.

The owner, who is a herder, relies on the two working puppies for his livelihood.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the stolen puppies or their location to contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1121 (emergency) or 510-881-1833 (non-emergency).

