RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Black smoke hanging over the East Bay Wednesday evening is the result of flaring in a unit at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond, officials said.

Chevron said the flaring started around 7:30 p.m and is taking place in one unit, which they say is “upset.”

Chevron has notified the Contra Costa County Fire Department and has issued a community notification.

As of 8 p.m., there was no word on how long the flaring and subsequent smoke will continue.

