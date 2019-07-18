Comments
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A brush fire was burning along state Highway 237 in Santa Clara, leading to the closure of two eastbound lanes Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. along the shoulder of eastbound 237 just east of Great America Parkway. There appeared to be several homeless encampments in the area.
The right two lanes were blocked due to the fire, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The San Jose Fire Department and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were responding to the fire.
There was no estimated time of the highway lanes reopening and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
