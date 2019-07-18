MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A known gang associate and parolee has been charged with trafficking a minor using social media to recruit a 16-year-old for sex work, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Thursday.

Mychal Duane Nelson, a 34-year-old resident of Richmond, was arrested in Hayward on Saturday after a lengthy investigation that involved agencies around the state, including the Los Angeles County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Prosecutors allege Nelson sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself as a part of the recruitment process, resulting in additional charges for showing pornography to a minor.

In an unrelated case, he’s also been charged with burglarizing an apartment in Hercules. Investigators believe the loss in that theft exceeded $20,000.

Nelson is facing seven felony charges, including two counts of trafficking a minor for sex and one count each of pandering by encouraging a minor over 16 years old, using a minor for sex acts, distributing or showing pornography to a minor, contact with a minor for sexual offenses and pandering by encouraging.

Prosecutors say he also has prior felony convictions for attempted murder and active participation in a criminal streetgang dating back to 2005.

Nelson remains in custody on $2 million bail.

For anyone in Contra Costa County at risk of being trafficked or anyone who wants to help a trafficking victim confidential counselors can be reached at Community Violence Solutions at (800) 670-7273.

