SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A person was seriously injured after being struck in a hit-and-run collision by a tractor-trailer in the Tenderloin in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at 5:42 a.m. at the intersection of Market and Fifth streets, police said. The victim suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

A description of the tractor-trailer wasn’t immediately provided.

Police on the scene of a hit-and-run near 5th and Market in San Francisco on July 18, 2019. (CBS)

No further information was immediately available.

