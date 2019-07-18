Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A person was seriously injured after being struck in a hit-and-run collision by a tractor-trailer in the Tenderloin in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to police.
The collision was reported at 5:42 a.m. at the intersection of Market and Fifth streets, police said. The victim suffered injuries considered life-threatening.
A description of the tractor-trailer wasn’t immediately provided.
No further information was immediately available.
